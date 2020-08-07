Co-owner of Dundrum Town Centre has debts of almost €3bn

The co-owner of Dundrum Town Centre and Swords Pavilions could be in trouble as it looks to cut its debts.

Hammerson, which operates a number of shopping centres across Europe, is considering selling off some of its outlets as it deals with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

It comes after retailers were forced to shut during the lockdown while people turned more to online shopping.

Aidan Donnelly from Davy stockbrokers says the company has debts of almost €3 billion.

"Obviously with Covid they have seen a lot of their rent roll significantly reduced and the value of their assets as a result being reduced.

"Therefore, the banks that own the loans that are outstanding have an awful lot of these properties looking for them to reduce down the debt pile."