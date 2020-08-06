The Irish house builders will "barely be profitable" this year as the lockdown and health regulations hit the market hard, according to broker Davy.

It said that the stockmarket-listed Cairn Homes "will see almost all previously estimated 2020 profits eroded, with Glenveagh Properties likely to break-even".

Activity will recover next year close to 2019 levels, while house price falls this year will not be as severe as one feared, the brokers said.

"These data have given us increasing confidence in our relatively bullish forecast of house prices dropping by only 5%, which should provide some support to margins in the medium term," Davy said.

Shares in Cairn Homes fell 3.5% in the latest session to bring its losses to 16% in the past year.

Glenvaegh shares declined 1.6% and have risen 9% in the past year.

Meanwhile, Britain’s construction industry grew at the fastest rate in almost five years in July as business picked up after Covid-related shutdowns, survey data showed, mirroring a rapid rebound in manufacturing and parts of the services sector.

However, the sector has a long way to go before output returns to pre-Covid levels, and construction firms are still shedding jobs at one the fastest rates since the global financial crisis.

The IHS Markit/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 58.1 in July from 55.3 in June - slightly above economists’ forecasts.

“Survey respondents noted a boost to sales from easing lockdown measures across the UK economy and reduced anxiety about starting new projects. However, new work was still relatively thin on the ground,” IHS Markit’s economics director, Tim Moore, said.

Taylor Wimpey, one of Britain’s biggest house builders, said last week it expected to complete 40% fewer homes this year than in 2019.

The index represents the pace of growth, not the level of production, and the sector still has a long way to recover after construction output collapsed by more than 40% in March and April, according to official data.

Construction accounts for about 6% of Britain’s economy.

July’s all-sector PMI, which includes the much larger services and manufacturing sectors, rose to its highest since June 2015 at 57.1, following similarly robust services and manufacturing PMIs on Monday and Wednesday.

Additional reporting: Reuters