Pharma company planning major expansion in Shannon

Biopharmaceutical company MeiraGTx is to significantly expand its manufacturing facility in Shannon.

The expanded facility will be designed for the manufacture of commercial-grade gene therapies. MeiraGTx is focused on developing potential treatments for patients living with serious diseases.

The facility at Shannon Freezone Business Park, in Co Clare, will cover 8,300 square metres in two separate buildings and will be designed to meet global regulatory requirements, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The unit at Shannon will be used for the manufacture of MeiraGTx viral vectors for gene therapies and the plasmid DNA that is one of the starting materials in viral vector production.

MeiraGTx CEO Alexandria Forbes said: "We look forward to working with the local community in Shannon, Ireland as we establish our second cGMP viral vector manufacturing facility and our cGMP plasmid production facility. We expect our plasmid production facility to be operational by the end of 2020, and our second viral vector manufacturing facility to be operational by the end of 2021.”

The expansion project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Executive Director of IDA Ireland Mary Buckley said MeiraGTx's announcement is closely aligned with the IDA's strategy for the Life Sciences sector, and winning jobs and investment in regional locations.

"This investment is an emergent area within Biopharma, and strongly endorses the Midwest and Ireland’s reputation as a key location for the next generation of biopharmaceutical manufacture.”

MeiraGTx and Janssen Pharmaceuticals are working in collaboration to develop and commercialise gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases.