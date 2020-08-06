Eurotunnel sees demand return quicker than airlines

Eurotunnel sees demand return quicker than airlines

Some 233,172 passenger vehicles were carried on Eurotunnel Le Shuttle services in July. Photo: PA

Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 12:01 PM
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Demand for car-carrying Channel Tunnel trains is returning to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels quicker than air travel, new figures show.

Some 233,172 passenger vehicles were carried on Eurotunnel Le Shuttle services in July.

This is just 21% down on July 2019, whereas some of the biggest airlines easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways operated less than half their capacities last month.

Users of Eurotunnel Le Shuttle are able to stay in their vehicle throughout the trip between Folkestone, Kent and Coquelles near Calais, northern France. Crossings take 35 minutes.

Getlink, which operates the trains, said it received “very high reservation levels” after the British Government announced that from July 10 it would lift the quarantine requirement for people returning to or arriving in England from France and certain other countries.

Its July traffic peaked on the last day of the month, when 12,239 vehicles used the service.

Demand across the first seven months of the year was down 46% compared with the same period in 2019, due to the impact of the pandemic.

Getlink said it also transported 123,879 lorries last month, a decrease of 5% year-on-year.

More in this section

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin AIB joins rivals in front-loading coronavirus provisions
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 Italy threatens to ban Ryanair for ‘breaking coronavirus rules’
Coronavirus - Sat Jul 4, 2020 Ireland and the North to escape job cuts at Wetherspoon head offices
eurotunnelplace: uk

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices