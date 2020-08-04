Diageo sales in Ireland fall 20% as Guinness and spirits sink on pub closures       

Diageo revenues in Ireland fell faster compared with many parts of Europe as the sales of Guinness and spirits were hit by the extended closure of pubs.

Shares in Diageo fell 5.5% as it posted a sharp drop in overall sales for the 12 months to the end of June 30, larger than the fall analysts had expected.

It reported total net sales of £11.8bn (€13.1bn), which were down 8.7% on the previous financial year, and reported that operating profit of £2.1bn, down 47%, after taking a £1.3bn writedown .

This marks the company’s worst annual sales performance in more than a decade, according to Bernstein analysts.

In Ireland, Diageo said overall net sales fell 20% as Guinness and spirits sales suffered from the closure of the pub trade, while "a soft first-half performance was further exacerbated by on-trade closures". Irish beer sales fell 22% even as Rockshore Cider and Rockshore Lager performed well during the lockdown, it said.

In Britain, net sales fell 12% amid the health restrictions and were "further amplified by the cancellation of significant sporting and cultural events".

And in continental Europe, net sales fell 15%, with Spain and Portugal and its Meditteranean region sales falling sharply.

"We have taken decisive action through the second half of fiscal 20, tightly managing our costs, reducing discretionary expenditure and reallocating resources across the group," said chief executive Ivan Menezes.

By region, organic sales in Asia fell the most, dropping 16% due to the impact of coronavirus-related closures of alcohol outlets and bars in India and Thailand, while in China demand was hit by the absence of the Chinese New Year.

The company’s Latin America, Africa, and Europe and Turkey markets also posted double-digit falls in sales, mainly due to disruptions to supply chains and fewer social occasions due to the pandemic.

North America was the only bright spot, with sales rising 2%, reflecting strong demand for tequilas and ready-to-drink beverages at supermarkets and alcohol stores, the company said.

Chief financial officer Kathryn Mikells said the strong results in North America, its biggest market by revenue, was because 80% of Diageo’s sales came from retail stores, in contrast to other markets, where bars and restaurants make up most of the sales.

Additional reporting Reuters