Dixons Carphone to axe 800 jobs in store management shake-up in Ireland and UK

Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 10:51 AM
Henry Saker-Clark, PA City Reporter

Currys PC World owner Dixons Carphone is to cut 800 jobs as part of an overhaul of its store management structure in Ireland and the UK.

The company said the shake-up will see it create a “flatter management structure” as it adapts to increasing online sales.

Dixons Carphone said it will remove retail manager, assistant manager and team leader roles, introducing new sales manager, customer experience manager and operational excellence manager positions in stores.

Dixons Carphone’s chief operating officer, Mark Allsop, said: “We remain committed to our stores as part of an omnichannel future, where we offer the best of online and stores to our customers.

“This proposal will ensure in-store roles are focused on giving a seamless customer experience and exceptional service across all our customer channels, whether online or in-store.

“Sadly, this proposal means we have now entered into consultation with some of our store colleagues.

“This was not an easy decision and we’ll do everything possible to look after those colleagues we can’t find new roles for, financially and otherwise.”

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

