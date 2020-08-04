PTSB records €57m loss for the first half of 2020

The bank anticipates new lending could be around 40% lower than the €1.7 billion it lent in 2019
PTSB records €57m loss for the first half of 2020

PTSB reported a €57 million first-half pretax loss on Tuesday, down from a €28 million profit a year ago. File Picture: Larry Cummins

Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 08:43 AM

Permanent TSB (PTSB) set aside €75 million euros in the first half of the year to cover expected losses from the 10,500 Covid-19 related repayment breaks, half of which have been extended beyond three months.

Ireland's banks offered the three-month breaks in March and agreed to extend them to six months for customers in need of further temporary relief as the Irish economy emerges from lockdown at a slower pace than most of Europe.

PTSB reported a €57 million first-half pretax loss on Tuesday, down from a €28 million profit a year ago.

Excluding the impairment charge, which was higher than the potential €50 million flagged in May, the mortgage lender's profit before exceptional items fell to €23 million from €42 million in the first half of 2019.

NatWest Group's Ulster Bank, the first Irish bank to report interim results, said on Friday it was extending breaks for around 60% of 12,000 impacted mortgage customers. Its larger impairment charge of €278 million surprised analysts.

PTSB said it saw more positive signs of recovery in July, and with a range of indicators more encouraging than previously anticipated, it anticipates new lending could be around 40% lower than the €1.7 billion it lent in 2019.

The 75% state-owned lender's fully loaded core tier 1 capital ratio - a key measure of financial strength - fell to 13.9% from 15.2% three months earlier. Its net interest margin also slipped slightly to 1.75% and is expected to dip further to low 170 basis points, the bank said.

Reuters

More in this section

Airline partners.jpg Ireland West Airport expects 75% collapse in 2020 passenger numbers
Petrol stock BP cuts dividend for first time since Deepwater Horizon after huge loss
EasyJet workforce reduction EasyJet increases summer flights to meet demand

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices