PTSB records €57m loss for the first half of 2020

Permanent TSB (PTSB) set aside €75 million euros in the first half of the year to cover expected losses from the 10,500 Covid-19 related repayment breaks, half of which have been extended beyond three months.

Ireland's banks offered the three-month breaks in March and agreed to extend them to six months for customers in need of further temporary relief as the Irish economy emerges from lockdown at a slower pace than most of Europe.

PTSB reported a €57 million first-half pretax loss on Tuesday, down from a €28 million profit a year ago.

Excluding the impairment charge, which was higher than the potential €50 million flagged in May, the mortgage lender's profit before exceptional items fell to €23 million from €42 million in the first half of 2019.

NatWest Group's Ulster Bank, the first Irish bank to report interim results, said on Friday it was extending breaks for around 60% of 12,000 impacted mortgage customers. Its larger impairment charge of €278 million surprised analysts.

PTSB said it saw more positive signs of recovery in July, and with a range of indicators more encouraging than previously anticipated, it anticipates new lending could be around 40% lower than the €1.7 billion it lent in 2019.

The 75% state-owned lender's fully loaded core tier 1 capital ratio - a key measure of financial strength - fell to 13.9% from 15.2% three months earlier. Its net interest margin also slipped slightly to 1.75% and is expected to dip further to low 170 basis points, the bank said.

Reuters