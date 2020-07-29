Smurfit shares rise 3% on dividend decision

Despite pre-tax profit being down 16%, the company says its meeting its financial targets for the first six months of the year 
Smurfit shares rise 3% on dividend decision
Chief executive of the group, Tony Smurfit, reported a "strong performance" for the year so far. Picture: Brenda Fitzsimons
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 10:43 AM
Eamon Quinn

Shares in Smurfit-Kappa rose 3% as the Irish-based international paper and packaging group said it has restored plans to pay a final dividend by means of an interim payout.           

It comes as the company said it had a "strong performance" in meeting its financial targets in the first six months of the year. 

Nonetheless, pre-tax profit fell 16% to €383m at the half-year stage on revenues of €4.2bn, which were down 9% from a year earlier.             

Smurfit had said in April it was considering not paying a final dividend because of the global fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.          

"The board has now decided to pay an interim dividend of 80.9 cent per share, the equivalent amount of the withdrawn final dividend," it said. 

"This decision underscores the board’s belief in the inherent strengths of the SKG business, its balance sheet, free cash flow generation and its long-term prospects and our recognition of the importance of dividends to shareholders,” the company said.

The Dublin-listed shares are now little changed in the past year, valuing the group at €6.85bn.    

Chief executive Tony Smurfit said the its business in Europe "performed strongly", while the earnings across its Americas division "improved again". 

Read More

Deutsche Bank reports second quarter profit despite loan losses

More in this section

TikTok introduces new safety features TikTok boss criticises ‘copycat’ Facebook for ‘maligning attacks’
Germany Economy Deutsche Bank reports second quarter profit despite loan losses
Coronavirus - Sun Jul 12, 2020 Tui extends suspension of holidays to Spanish islands
#smurfitrevenueshares

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices