Smurfit shares rise 3% on dividend decision

Shares in Smurfit-Kappa rose 3% as the Irish-based international paper and packaging group said it has restored plans to pay a final dividend by means of an interim payout.
It comes as the company said it had a "strong performance" in meeting its financial targets in the first six months of the year.
Nonetheless, pre-tax profit fell 16% to €383m at the half-year stage on revenues of €4.2bn, which were down 9% from a year earlier.
Smurfit had said in April it was considering not paying a final dividend because of the global fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The board has now decided to pay an interim dividend of 80.9 cent per share, the equivalent amount of the withdrawn final dividend," it said.
The Dublin-listed shares are now little changed in the past year, valuing the group at €6.85bn.
Chief executive Tony Smurfit said the its business in Europe "performed strongly", while the earnings across its Americas division "improved again".