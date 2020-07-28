British Airways faces strike threat from cabin crew over Covid-19 job cuts        

Trade union Unite is planning to take immediate industrial action over the apparent firing and rehiring of thousands of British Airways workers 
British Airways faces strike threat from cabin crew over Covid-19 job cuts        
British Airways owner IAG also owns Aer Lingus and Spain's Veuling and Iberia airlines. 
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 11:00 AM
Sarah Young

British Airways faces strike action over its plans to cut jobs, pay and conditions, the trade union representing cabin crew said, piling more pressure on the airline which has been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis and quarantine rules.

Trade union Unite has written to British Airways to say it planned to defend its members by immediately moving towards industrial action, in what it said was a reaction to the airline’s plans to fire and rehire thousands of workers.

The British Airways-owner IAG also owns Aer Lingus and Spain's Vueling and Iberia airlines.       

Any strike action would add to BA’s existing woes after Britain imposed a 14-day quarantine on arrivals from Spain, dealing a blow to what is already a slow recovery in air travel being seen by BA and other airlines.

Read More

Dublin Airport Authority executive ‘not aware’ of airport welfare inspections

Asked about the possible industrial action, BA said it had to adapt to survive and called on the union to work towards finding a solution, as the airline has done with the pilot union BALPA, whose members will vote on a deal agreed with BA.

A BA spokeswoman said: “We will continue with the proper, lawful consultative process and we will keep inviting union representatives to discuss our proposals to the serious challenges we face. It is not too late to find solutions ... and to protect jobs.” 

Unite’s general secretary Len McCluskey said in a letter seen by Reuters addressed to BA chief executive Alex Cruz and dated July 27 that BA planned to fire and rehire staff on August 7.

 Reuters

Read More

Ireland stands alone in Europe with travel restrictions, says Aer Lingus chief

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Jul 6, 2020 Analysts weigh timing of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine bid with regulators            
DUB%20SCENES%20401_90588166 Irish-Ferries owner ICG criticises Government over Covid rules for travellers from Britain 
895414 Dettol-maker Reckitt sees lasting hygiene boost  

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices