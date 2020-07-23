Business leaders get behind innovative new sales apprenticeship in Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim

BUSINESS owners are showing considerable interest in a new sales apprenticeship developed by a consortia of sales industry leaders in collaboration with Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board (MSLETB).

The innovative two-year programme encourages employers from all industry sectors to employ a sales apprentice as part of a new sales apprenticeship commencing this September.

Sean Burke, area training manager at Mayo, Sligo, and Leitrim ETB.

“It aims to develop commted new sales recruits to work with companies of all sizes across the country. The vast majority of time is dedicated to gaiing direct sales experience with the company.” In the 2020 Programme for Government ‘Our Shared Future’, the Government has committed to embedding apprenticeships into Irish enterprise to support the recovery phase and to provide new career paths for people with different interests and abilities.

The two-year QQI validated sales apprenticeship is strongly grounded in practical “on-the-job” experiential learning supported by “off-the-job” learning in face-to-face workshops and online.

Apprentices spend 84% of their time gaining direct sales experience with their employer with the remaining time spent studying modules like psychology of sales, negotiation and decision making, and digital skills for sales.

Sean Burke added: “Our new sales apprenticeship was created by the sales industry for the sales industry. Employers identified that the lack of a talent pipeline has resulted in an increasingly difficult employee recruitment and retention environment for the sector.

“At MSLETB, we are delighted to be part of the continued expansion of apprenticeships into new occupational areas offering a valuable alternative to academic-only learning pathways.”

Each apprentice will be allocated a workplace mentor during their apprenticeship to coach and guide the apprentice for the duration of the programme.

Customised training for the mentor and continuous support will be provided by MSLETB throughout the programme. All assessments designed for the apprentice will be relevant to the employer and their industry sector.

Gene Browne, CEO of The City Bin Co.

“At The City Bin Co, the development of our employees is at the very core of our who we are. We are committed to facilitating and supporting our people to reach their life-long education goals and career potential. In this way, the sales apprenticeship course ticks all the boxes for The City Bin Co.”

Mr Browne is deeply committed to the value of training and education. He currently an Adjunct Lecturer at J.E. Cairnes School of Business & Economics, National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG).

He holds an MBA from NUIG and an MSc in Executive Leadership from Ulster University, Belfast. He is also an active member of The Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO), twice sitting on the European Board. He is also a previous winner of the Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Marketing Person of the year.

As a national apprenticeship programme, employers and apprentices can be based in any part of the Republic of Ireland.

It will be specifically relevant to school leavers looking to embark on a career in sales, existing employees seeking to upskill and progress within their organisation and those interested in returning to the workplace.

Upon successful completion of the programme the apprentice will have gained a range of skills, knowledge and competencies necessary to embark on a career as a sales specialist. It is open to a wide range of employers, across all industry sectors, in both large and small firms.

An online briefing for employers interested in employing a sales apprentice is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, at 10.30am. Email apprenticeship@msletb.ie for more information.