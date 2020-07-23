Sarah McDonough takes up lead role with Willis Towers Watson

Advisory, broking and solutions company Willis Towers Watson has appointed Sarah McDonough as country lead for talent and reward in Ireland.

Brian Curtis, MD and country head at Willis Towers Watson Ireland, said: “Sarah's broad cross-sectoral experience, working with clients at a national and international level will be an asset to our business.

“Talent and reward is an important consideration for employers of all sizes and its relevance has been magnified by the Covid-19 pandemic as business look to re-orientate and structure themselves for future growth. Employees will be at the heart of this recovery and we are actively partnering with clients to navigate these challenges and future opportunities.” Sarah will work with the Willis Towers Watson Irish and international team to provide clients with business and HR strategy guidance, human capital advice, reward, change management, employee insights and communication solutions.

With over 23 years’ experience across communications, employer brand strategy and employee engagement, Sarah has previously held national and international senior management roles in the technology, education, and financial services sectors.

She holds an MBA, an International Commerce degree with Spanish and an Advanced Management diploma from UCD.