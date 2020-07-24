Brennans Bread reveals environmentally friendly wax paper packaging

A popular sliced pan brand has revealed its distinctive packaging is environmentally friendly as a recent survey shows 84% of Irish adults did not know this was possible.

Brennans Bread has shared that its wax paper packaging, which is used for many of its products such as the Family Pan white sliced pan, is now 100% recyclable and compostable.

The wax paper wrapping can be disposed of in either the recyclable bin or the compost bin.

The move comes as a new survey reveals 84% of Irish adults didn’t know this was possible, despite the fact that 88% of respondents said they would have some level of confidence in terms of knowing whether a product is recyclable or not.

Just 22% of those surveyed claim they are very confident, while 10% said they would not be confident at all in knowing if a product is recyclable or not.

"Our survey shows there is still some confusion out there and that’s why we decided to launch this sustainability campaign," said Derek Beatty, Commercial Director, Brennans Bakeries.

Broadcaster and TV presenter Lucy Kennedy with Ivan Hammond, Head of Marketing at Brennans Bakeries.

"Now, by choosing Brennans Bread, consumers can enjoy the same great tasting fresh quality bread but can be confident in the knowledge that they are contributing positively towards sustainability and the environment. Nothing’s changed. The iconic wax paper look and feel of the nation’s favourite bread will remain the same."

Sustainable packaging is one of a number of measures introduced by Brennans Bread to become more environmentally responsible.

Since joining Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme five years ago, Brennans Bread has installed energy monitoring and targeting systems; switched to LED lighting throughout its bakery in Walkinstown, Dublin; and the wax paper packaging has been independently tested and achieved certification to the highest EU standards.

"We know how important the issue of sustainability is to our customers, and it is extremely important to all of us at Brennans Bread too," said Mr. Beatty.

We are on a journey to becoming as sustainable as possible and these developments in our packaging are hugely contributing to our efforts. We want to make sure you can enjoy today’s bread today, in a greener tomorrow.

The Opinions.ie online survey found that almost a third (27%) claim they are recycling/ composting more often since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic with very few (3%) doing less. Interestingly, it appears the under 35s have engaged most with recycling since the start of the pandemic.

"Brennans has taken a great step forward in its sustainability journey by achieving this recycling certification," said Repak CEO Seamus Clancy.

"By making its packaging more sustainable for the consumer, they are helping Ireland to achieve higher recycling targets for paper packaging as required under the EU’s Circular Economy Package."