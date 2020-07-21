Coca-Cola sales returning to new normal after Covid

Coca-Cola said demand for its drinks was improving after reporting a 28% slump in sales in one of its “most challenging” quarters of the year due to coronavirus-led closures of restaurants, cinemas, and sports venues.

Shares of the world’s largest soft drinks maker rose about 3% as it also beat second-quarter profit estimates.

Coca-Cola generates a sizeable portion of its revenues by selling its soft drinks and concentrates to restaurants and cinemas, such as McDonald’s and AMC Entertainment, but most of them had to close some or all of their operations due to the health crisis.

The Atlanta-based company said unit case volume trends, a key demand indicator, improved sequentially, from a decline of about 25% in April to a fall of about 10% in June as lockdowns eased.

Volume trends for the month of July to-date was down mid-single digits globally.

For the June quarter, it declined 16%, with trademark Coca-Cola falling 7% and sparkling soft drinks dropping 12%.

Unit volume of teas and coffees tumbled 31%, largely because of the temporary closure of Costa coffee stores in Europe.

Rival PepsiCo also reported a fall in beverage sales in North America, but a boost from at-home consumption of snacks helped the company beat quarterly revenue estimates.

Coca-Cola reported net attributable income fell about 32% to $1.78bn (€1.55bn).

