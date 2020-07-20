M&P O'Sullivan acquires catering firm Brennan's

Cork-based food wholesale business M&P O’Sullivan Ltd has acquired Brennan’s Caterworld, which went into liquidation last month.

The undisclosed deal, which merges two of Cork’s oldest companies, will see the catering supplies business added to M&P’s wholesale portfolio, which also includes Homestead, White Hat and Red Abbey, bringing their product range to more than 15,000. M&P also operates the Gala retail and Your Stop franchises. The company currently employs 60 people.

The company plans to expand the retail space of its Sarsfield Road warehouse in Cork by approximately 3,000 square foot to accommodate the Brennan’s Caterworld product range.

Co-Director of M&P O’ Sullivan, Eoin O Sullivan, who is current President of the Cork Business Association, said: “Brennan’s Caterworld is an excellent strategic fit for M&P and will strengthen our existing wholesale business. We previously distributed a small line of their catering supply products, which proved to be very popular with our customers, so we are delighted to now be in a position to extend our offering to the full range through the acquisition.

“We are cautiously optimistic about the hospitality industry and are focused in particular on the quick serve and takeaway restaurant business, which is experiencing significant growth since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic," Mr O'Sullivan said.

Brennan’s Caterworld is Ireland’s longest-running catering equipment and supplies business, founded in 1872. The company last reported an annual turnover of €3 million.

The acquisition of Brennan’s follows on from the investment, two years ago, in new temperature-controlled warehousing and a fleet of temperature-controlled delivery vehicles, which extends the range of products that can be supplied by the food distribution company.