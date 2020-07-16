Business Movers: New roles across Ireland

Here is a selection of people beginning new roles with organisations in Ireland, including William Fry, Java Republic, Accenture Interactive, AAI, Digicel and Virgin Media.

Sonya Manzor has been appointed as head of tax with law firm William Fry, and will lead its multidisciplinary, full-service tax team. Sonya is a qualified solicitor and chartered tax advisor with over 20 years' experience in advising both domestic and multinational corporations across a range of sectors on Irish tax matters. Managing partner of William Fry, Bryan Bourke, said: “As the sole Irish member firm of Taxand, it is vital that we continue to provide the best tax advice to our clients. We look forward to our clients and team benefiting from Sonya’s experience across sectors and we wish her the best in her future with the Firm.” Sonya holds a BBLS from UCD.

Damien Smyth as head of foodservice sales with coffee company Java Republic. He has worked in foodservice and wholesale for over 20 years, leading teams of salespeople ranging from a Michelin two-star restaurant through to a food truck at Electric Picnic as well as companies operating in production and wholesale. He has also strong professional relationships with industry bodies such as LVA and VFI, as well as event organisers such as Live Nation, MCD Productions and others. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his prior roles with groups such as Green Isle Foods, La Boulangerie des Gourmets, and a 14-year stint with Musgrave Marketplace.

Richard Carr has been appointed as MD for creative marketing agency Accenture Interactive in Ireland and CEO of group member Rothco, where he is currently the MD. As a member of the agency’s senior management team for over 17 years, he has been instrumental in its growth and international success, including the acquisition of Rothco by Accenture in early 2018. He has extensive experience of the creative sector and a strong track record in delivering campaigns and experiences for clients. Patrick Hickey, the agency’s current CEO, has been appointed to the role of executive chairman. Both these changes are effective from September 1. Additionally, Paul Hughes, currently director of strategy, will retire from the company to fully concentrate on, and further pursue, his established career as an artist.

Derek Liddy has been named as the new president the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI), the advocacy group for advertisers. He has over 20 years’ experience in developing digital strategies and marketing, as well as TV and video communications. He is currently head of digital marketing at Aer Lingus, with global responsibility for the airline’s online acquisition strategy and sales. Prior to this he was head of digital strategy with digital services agency Continuum, and has also held senior roles with Anglo Irish Bank and Animo Communications. He is also a current board member of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland. He holds a BA in Economics and Italian from UCD and a Higher Diploma in Marketing Practice from the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. The AAI in Ireland was established in 1951, to advance the commercial interests of advertisers by advocating for the right to responsible self-regulation and fair competition.

Oliver Coughlan, the former CEO of Digicel Pacific Ltd, has been appointed to the new role of CEO of Digicel’s operations in the Caribbean and Central America. He will report to Denis O’Brien, Digicel’s chairman and founder. This role was previously the responsibility of Jean-Yves Charlier who is stepping down as Digicel group CEO for family reasons following the recent successful completion of the group’s deleveraging process; he will remain a director of Digicel in a non executive capacity. Highly respected in the telecomms sector, Mr Coughlan led Digicel’s Pacific operations, encompassing Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Nauru, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu. He joined Digicel from edotco Group where he was COO. He previously served as CEO of Digicel Myanmar Tower Company and has also held senior management roles at Esat Digifone where he was CTO/CIO and a member of the board for over eight years.

Paul Higgins has been appointed as vice-president of commercial at Virgin Media Ireland. He has been with Virgin Media for five years, most recently in the position of consumer director. Prior to joining Virgin Media, he held senior level commercial positions in the telecommunications, media, technology and FMCG sectors in Ireland, the UK and Australia. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of Virgin Media’s commercial strategy including sales, marketing, product delivery, and digital channels and will continue to drive growth in the company’s entertainment, connectivity and mobile business. “Virgin Media has a fantastic set of assets; our brand, our network and all our front line teams while our products and services have never been more important or being used more widely than they are today,” says Higgins.