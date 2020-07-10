Stores in Ireland not impacted by Boots plan to cut 4,000 jobs

Stores in Ireland not impacted by Boots plan to cut 4,000 jobs
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 13:43 PM
Alan Healy

The move will affect around 7% of the company’s workforce and will particularly affect staff in its Nottingham support office.

It comes after retail sales tumbled by 48% over the past three months in the face of the pandemic, despite Boots keeping swathes of its stores open to customers.

In a statement, the company said footfall into the stores fell dramatically and its revenue-driving beauty and fragrance counters were closed. 

More than 100 larger stores in city centre, station and airport locations were closed, as were the majority of Boots Opticians practices which saw sales dive by 72% compared to the same quarter last year as people stayed at home.

The company said these factors severely impacted comparable retail sales and said the high street will take considerable time to recover.

The announcement came hours after fellow retailer John Lewis announced plans to shut eight stores, in a move which put around 1,300 jobs at risk. 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sat Apr 25, 2020 Burberry to cut 500 jobs as sales plunge after lockdowns worldwide
pv%20140720%20chips%201 Cork firm extends Aldi deal to supply ‘fakeaway’ chips
EU Court to rule on Apple Tax Case Apple on tax and Facebook on privacy face key EU court rulings             

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices