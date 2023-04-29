Life as a GP locum in rural Australia

Global Medics provides career solutions for healthcare professionals, operating in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Wendy Sexton is a locum GP with a broad portfolio of experience in a variety of settings, including rural and remote communities.

“Six years ago, I decided I would locum for a while to reconsider my next move and try to find that elusive work-life balance. It was only supposed to be for a year, but the lifestyle and work really suited me,” said Wendy. “I love the flexibility and freedom that locum work gives me.

“I can balance my desire to live in the city with the medicine I love doing, which happens to be in rural areas. I can also pursue my other interest in global health and work overseas when it suits me. Being a locum is a great way to discover a new place and style of medicine as well as experience different parts of the country. You also get to see a diverse range of practices and ways of doing things.”

As to her main concerns after deciding to become a locum, Wendy admitted her main worry was being able to do the job.

“Would I be faced with an emergency I couldn’t deal with? Would I miss the relationships and continuity of care that makes general practice the specialty it is? Would I be welcome? What if I went somewhere and really didn’t enjoy it? Imposter syndrome is normal for anyone considering a new and unknown role, and I was no exception.”

Happily for Wendy, her worries proved unfounded: “Overall, it’s been fantastic. Local medical, nursing and allied health staff have been welcoming and happy to have me on board, and the same goes for the patients.

“Sometimes things don’t go according to plan, but the team rallies together to work through it, and you are always supported by someone on the phone to help you with difficult cases. I choose to return to some rural communities on a semi-regular basis to build relationships and make things a little easier on myself.”

Wendy’s interest in rural and remote communities derives partly from her childhood in rural Western Australia.

“I have always had an affinity with rural communities. I love the medicine in rural and remote settings and the diversity and challenges it brings. I like the close-knit medical communities and relationships you build with the specialists, doctors, nurses and allied health team. Then there’s the element of adventure when heading to a remote community or outback town — this might involve a small plane or getting there by 4x4.”

Enjoying working across community settings, emergency departments and inpatient medicine, Wendy points to the broad range of work available in rural Australia: “Don’t let the thought of on-call or emergency work put you off — neither are essential,” she says.

To anyone considering work in a rural and remote location, Wendy’s advice is simple: “Give it a go! You will be enriched by the experience, both personally and professionally. You will be exposed to health inequality and the logistical challenges of healthcare in our vast continent. You’ll also see a side of Australia that few tourists and even urban-Aussies experience — the ‘real’ Australia.”