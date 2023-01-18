Consumers selling gift vouchers as cost-of-living crisis bites

Consumers hit by the cost-of-living crisis are selling vouchers received as Christmas gifts at a discount in order to raise cash.

Trading websites such as DoneDeal and Adverts.ie have a number of ads offering unwanted vouchers for sale at discounted prices from owners who want to convert them into cash.

Dermott Jewell of the Consumers' Association of Ireland said the practice of selling unused vouchers has taken off in recent months as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

Dermott Jewell, chief executive of the Consumers' Association of Ireland. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Facebook groups in Ireland that allow members to swap grocery vouchers have also seen a surge in use in recent months as households seek to reduce the impact of inflation on supermarket bills.

It comes as new figures confirm that inflation is at a high not seen since 1984, with prices rising by more than 8%.

A search by the Irish Examiner on trading websites DoneDeal and Adverts.ie shows a range of vouchers for shops, hotels, and experiences, all selling for less than the amount stated on the card, including:

A €150 voucher for a midlands hotel can be bought for €100;

A €100 voucher for Tommy Hilfiger is on sale for €90;

A €90 One4All is being sold for €80;

A Donegal hotel voucher worth €300 is being sold for €250;

A Golden Discs gift card valued at €190 is being sold for €120.

Accompanying many of the vouchers is a description that reads: "Unwanted gift".

'You have to be careful'

However, Mr Jewell urged consumers to proceed with caution, warning of risks associated with purchasing such vouchers.

"This is a new thing that seems to have really taken off since the cost-of-living crisis began," he said.

It is not strictly illegal, but you need to be 100% certain of who you are dealing with, and that it is a completely valid document being sold.

"The key thing to remember here is that in this situation, the buyer has absolutely no rights. If something goes wrong, there are no laws underpinning it — that's why you have to be so careful."

Facebook groups dedicated to voucher swapping have soared in popularity. Stephanie Callaghan, who is administrator of a group where members share vouchers for Ireland's largest supermarket chain Dunnes Stores told the Irish Examiner that activity in the group has "definitely increased".

"The cost of living has been a huge burden on people," he said. "We have people joining the group every day looking for vouchers."

Fellow administrator Georgina Downey agrees, saying that voucher-swapping has been a "life-changer" for those on the page.

"With everything gone up in price, we need all the help we can get to put food on the table for our kids."