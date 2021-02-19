Ulster Bank exit to have grim consequences for mortgage customers

The exit of Ulster Bank from the Republic marks a crisis on par with the banking crisis of 10 years ago, with grim consequences for mortgage and business customers of all lenders, leading industry figures and banking economists have warned.

The warnings came as NatWest Group, which owns Ulster Bank, finally prepared to confirm the worst possible outcome of its review after putting the future of Ulster Bank up in the air five months ago.

Experts said its decision to wind down its operations in the Republic marks a “catastrophe” for an already dysfunctional and high-cost banking market, and that the carving up of the lender’s €20.5bn of loans between vulture funds and existing players like AIB will likely only make matters worse.

'Incredible cruelty'

The Financial Services Union last night said that it was an “incredible” act of corporate cruelty for NatWest to have kept the future of Ulster Bank’s 2,800 staff in the Republic and 600 people in Belfast on tenterhooks since it emerged in September that the lender’s operations were up for review.

State-owned lenders AIB and Permanent TSB (PTSB) have already made plans to bid for billions of euros worth of loans Ulster Bank holds from Irish small and larger corporate customers, while PTSB may also be interested in buying parts of the home mortgage book, it has emerged.

A wide range of industry experts, consultants, economists, and academics have told the Irish Examiner that Ulster’s departure will inevitably lock in the costly mortgage and business interest rates that are already among the highest in Europe.

Numerous experts have said the Government will have to go far beyond mere talk of setting up “a third banking force” — which was first mooted as long ago as the 1990s — to counter the dominance of AIB and Bank of Ireland, and instead set up a new State bank for home loans and SME lenders.

'Second crisis'

Senior economist Jim Power said Ulster Bank’s departure creates the second banking crisis for the Government and the economy in 10 years.

The State will have to get involved in some way because the Irish banking market has not been working for a long time, he said, urging the introduction of emergency legislation in the short term to cap interest rates for mortgages and loans to small firms, “or whatever it takes — the State has got to get involved”, Mr Power said.

The two big players already have almost 60% of the mortgage market between them, so the remaining five players will be fighting over the rest, and Ulster’s 14% of the home loans will be up for grabs, said Michael Dowling, a leading mortgage broker.

Mr Dowling said the news of the Ulster Bank review was already having a big effect on competition, and that, since September, he has advised customers that Ulster’s competitive mortgage loans could fall into the hands of AIB, Bank of Ireland, or a vulture fund.

“The State will have to create a State bank or offer a sweetheart deal for someone else to step in,” said John Whelan, managing partner at the Linkage-Partnership. “I know they don’t like to do it, but when there has been a market failure, the Government has to step in.”

Banking expert Ray Kinsella, formerly a professor at the UCD Smurfit Business School, said he has long believed a new start is called for in Irish banking, with the Government needing to step in to create a national bank that is not required to return dividends to shareholders.

Dermott Jewell, policy adviser at the Consumers’ Association of Ireland, said that attracting new players had proved incredibly difficult since the financial crash.

He said there has been a market failure, and the Government will have to intervene in some way.

Teeling Whiskey founder John Teeling said: “An exit introduces more uncertainty at a time of economic stress.”