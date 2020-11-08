Biden's clean energy pledge may affect LNG exports to Ireland 

Joe Biden’s victory could end up reshaping the US energy sector, and possibly the fate of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Ireland and the rest of the world from the US in years to come, although the president-elect may have limited room to manoeuvre given that control of the US senate remains unclear.

The president-elect has pledged to spend trillions of dollars to speed up the transition from fossil fuels, slash emissions, and curb climate change.

Mr Biden has also promised to ban new fracking on federal lands, which he may try to achieve via an executive order.

Such a move would limit shale companies’ operations in several states.

Mr Biden’s electoral win adds to the hurdles facing the oil and gas industry, already hammered by a crash in demand amid the pandemic.

The Democrat is expected to block new drilling permits on federal lands, which he could do through an executive order.

His move to clamp down on the industry’s emissions would reverse the Trump administration’s relaxation of environmental regulation and likely increase the cost of producing, transporting, and processing hydrocarbons.

Mr Biden’s target for a 100% clean electricity grid by 2035 could squeeze the natural gas share of power generation, and his aim to boost electric vehicle sales would erode demand for petrol and diesel.

Yet, his stimulus spending to revive the economy could also boost demand for fossil fuels in the shorter term.

Mr Biden’s climate plan does not mention LNG. Still, the construction of new pipelines and LNG terminals in the US, which has emerged in the last few years as a major global exporter of LNG, could face higher scrutiny should Mr Biden be able to form a Democratic majority at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees the construction of energy infrastructure.

However, LNG exporters could eventually benefit in one way under a Biden administration — if his administration succeeds in its efforts to reduce emissions from America’s shale fields, that may attract climate-conscious buyers in Europe.

On renewables, Mr Biden’s presidency could super-charge growth of clean electricity in America.

During the campaign, he said he is aiming to eliminate carbon emissions from the power sector by 2035.

Investor interest in green stocks and technologies has surged recently. Mr Biden’s victory is likely to accelerate the decline of coal.

Overall, investors and financial executives took a big sigh of relief at the weekend after major networks declared Mr Biden the winner of the US presidential election, offering some certainty after days of conflicting reports about who might run the White House in the next term.

“Biden is good news for the markets,” said Christopher Stanton, chief investment officer at Sunrise Capital Partners.

We’re all so tired of the whipsaw that came with the Trump tweets.

Major US stock indexes registered their biggest weekly gains since April last week, as investors bet that Mr Biden would win and Republicans would hold onto the senate.

That scenario would create a steadier hand in the Oval Office and a Congress that would check left-leaning impulses on taxes or regulations that pinch companies, said investors.

However, there are lingering risks to asset prices in the days and weeks ahead.

Republicans have already filed several lawsuits over ballot counting and Mr Trump said his campaign will file more. The litigation could drag out election proceedings.

Investor focus also now turns to the senate, which remains undecided ahead of two runoff elections in Georgia on January 5.

Current US Federal Reserve governor and former McKinsey consultant Lael Brainard's name has been floated as a potential treasury secretary.

“There comes a time in the battle when one should fold the tent,” wrote billionaire investor Bill Ackman on Twitter, and he urged: “Concede graciously and call for unity.”

Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz Group’s chief economic adviser, said he hoped a Biden administration could work with Congress to get a handle on the pandemic and pass an economic stimulus package for struggling Americans.

