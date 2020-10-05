'Restaurants need the wage subsidy to keep afloat'

Mike Ryan of The Cornstore and Coqbull said that the continuation of the EWSS scheme will help keep skilled workers in the industry and keep many family-run businesses open
Mike Ryan of The Cornstore and Coqbull Restaurants. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 15:28

Mike Ryan, who operates five restaurants in Limerick and Cork, said the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) is the “number one thing that can keep most restaurants afloat”. 

“Since Covid, we're down about 20% of our staff, but we would be down a further 20-25% without the wage subsidy scheme,” he said.

The continuation of the EWSS scheme will help keep skilled workers in the industry and keep many family-run businesses open, ensuring Ireland’s “unique offering” is still intact when the pandemic comes to an end, he said. 

He said: “A lot of the artists and suppliers and operators won’t be able to weather the storm [without government supports]. So that's what we have to try and protect."

“If the industry is let go with the survival of the fittest...that offering is going to be a lot different."

He believes there is an awful lot being asked of his industry and in return, they must be given priority

Budget 2021 will dip into the State's ‘Rainy Day Fund’

Mr Ryan also believes there needs to be an extension on the rates relief.

He said: "Rates can't be just suspended until 2021 and then come back full bang.”

“Business is not going to be like a light switch, on or off.  There's going to be a graduation of building up businesses, so there has to be a graduation of building up rates." 

