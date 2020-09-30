Business group plans test case over private pension 'discrimination'          

Alleged "tax discrimination" facing private pensions compared with public pensions will be brought to the courts in a test case, business group Isme has said.

The group, which is led by Neil McDonnell, said that there is no existing equity between private and public pensions. It is now putting together a group to bring a court challenge.

It said that there are few incentives for people to save into private pension plans compared with their public-sector counterparts.

ISME back initiative to end 'tax discrimination' against private sector workers https://t.co/SugGrvflSL — ISME (@isme_ie) September 30, 2020

It also seeks that private-sector workers "are not penalised", as well as "minimising the burden on society caused by the pension deficit".

It said that private-sector workers, pension trustees, brokers, and others are concerned about "this issue of real unfairness for private-sector workers".

"Isme is in discussion with interested parties to bring a test case to the High Court," the group said.

"It invites more individuals with an interest in the area to contact us, and to let us know if they are interested in participating in the test case, or assisting us in getting it before the court.

Private-sector pension savers need to be incentivised so that they will have a legitimate reason to have a pension and to plan properly for their retirement.

"A number of factors stand in the way of a fair and balanced pension system for private-sector workers."