Government funding needed to ensure survival of sport

The Federation of Irish Sport is calling on the government to honour funding commitments made in the National Sports Policy 2018 - 2027
4.5% of the increase to the Betting Tax should be used to develop and implement communication and educational programmes on the importance of sport and the protection of those at risk from gambling. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 15:46 PM
Nicole Glennon

The government must honour funding commitments made in the National Sports Policy 2018 - 2027, “to ensure the survival of sport and physical activity in Ireland,” according to The Federation of Irish Sport.

The call was made in the Federation’s pre-budget submission, which highlights the need for such commitments to be met following the devastating impact that Covid-19 has had on Irish sports’ finances.

“At a time when all other sources of revenue are under sustained pressure, Government investment in sport has never been so important,” the Federation’s CEO Mary O’Connor said.

While the government supports for businesses and employment, coupled with the sport-specific rescue package of €70m, has assisted in keeping sporting organisations afloat, the Federation said further investment is needed to ensure that organisations not only survive but are able to "adapt, rebuild and grow."

“Investment is necessary to ensure the continued delivery of sports programmes nationwide and the benefits to health, wellbeing and community solidarity that this will bring,” Ms O’Connor added.

In addition to the call to increase current funding, the pre-budget submission also asks that €1.35 million (4.5%), of the proceeds of the Sweetened Sugar Drinks Tax be redirected to tackle the obesity problem in Ireland.

A further €2.34 million (4.5%) of the increase to the Betting Tax, should be used to develop and implement communication and educational programmes on the importance of sport and the protection of those at risk from gambling, they said.

#budget2021sport

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

