Hotels call for review of health guidelines as occupancy levels plummet 

The average occupancy level for hotels in Ireland is just 24% for September and October, down over 40% for the same period last year.

Figures released by the Irish Hotels Federation today reveal that hotels and guesthouses are reporting a 70% drop in projected revenues for this month compared to September last year.

This follows a very challenging summer season with average national occupancy at 49%, an enormous drop compared to last year where hotels reported a 90% average occupancy.

Hotel accommodation in Dublin is facing the lowest occupancy rates in the country with just 12% of their beds being filled.

Popular 'staycation' locations such as Cork and Kerry are fairing better, with occupancy at 31%. The South East region (Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford) have an overage occupancy of 41% for September and October.

President of the Irish Hotels Federation, Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, has called for further government action to support struggling hotels: "The existing supports are totally inadequate for our industry given the current restrictions. If appropriate measures are not put in place, more jobs will be lost.”

She is specifically calling for a review of the six-person limit in booking tables and parties, "It is our belief that the controlled environment provided by hotels can safely accommodate gatherings of significantly more than 6 people, which are an essential part of the fabric of Irish life.”

So far 100,000 tourism jobs have been lost this year with a further 100,000 jobs at imminent risk, according to the IHF.