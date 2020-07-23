Top directors report cash issues during Covid-19 crisis         

Top directors report cash issues during Covid-19 crisis         

Maura Quinn, CEO of the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland.

Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 00:05 AM
Eamon Quinn

A large number of Ireland's top business chiefs have already faced cash flow worries or are concerned about liquidity for their organisations this year. 

That is the main finding of a survey by the Institute of Directors who said they are publishing the results as the Government prepares to publish its summer stimulus package for an economy ravaged by the Covid-19 fallout. 

"Cash flow issues, incurring debt, and the impact of Covid-19 on their organisations’ bottom line for 2020 are among the chief concerns of business leaders," the IoD said.

The IoD said 38% of chief executives and chief financial officers predict cash flow "issues" in 2020; 36% of the leaders have already experienced cash flow issues in recent months; and 26% said the businesses they lead had already taken on more debt amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The survey also confirms many business chiefs expect a "significant" effect on profits from the Covid-19 fallout this year.

“The impact of Covid-19 on Irish business and society has been sudden, significant and, indeed, transformative in many ways," said Maura Quinn, chief executive of the Institute of Directors in Ireland. 

"Many business leaders are battling to keep the show on the road and are experiencing cash flow issues and taking on more debt," she said. 

Read More

AIB, Bank of Ireland, and Permanent TSB head for combined €1bn loss this year in Covid-19 hit 

More in this section

Elderly stock New report finds living alone 'increases the risk of dropping into poverty in retirement'
2676%20Debenhams%20protests Debenhams workers to protest outside Bank of Ireland in Dublin
Brexit Breakfast Briefing pic1.jpg 'One in three' of all firms worry about running out of cash in Covid-19 storm          
#business in irelandcompanies#covid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices