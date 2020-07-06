Row over sale of €2.95m Georgian property in Dublin 4 is struck out

A dispute concerning the €2.95 million sale of a Georgian property in Dublin 4 has been struck out by the Commercial Court.

Last month Blucher Ltd, a real estate company secured an injunction restraining receivers appointed over the property at 25 Wellington Road acting on foot of a second sale completion notice, forfeiting a €295,000 deposit or offering the property for sale.

The case was adjourned so that an application could be made to have the entire proceedings entered into the fast track Commercial Court.

Today, Oliver Butler BL, for Blucher, told Mr Justice David Barniville a notice of discontinuance had been served in the proceedings.

The judge said he noted that and struck out the case.

The court heard last month Blucher entered a contract last February to purchase the property for €2.95m and paid a deposit of €295,000.

Blucher sought to restrain the receivers, Kieran Wallace and James Sharkey of KPMG, acting on foot of a sale completion notice served on June 10 last and due to expire on June 25.

Blucher claimed in court papers the June 10 completion notice, the second such notice, was invalid for a number of reasons including lack of agreement, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, on where the sale closing was to be held.