Debenhams workers in Cork, Limerick and Dublin set to picket stores today

Debenhams protesters at a Dáil sitting at the Convention Centre last week. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Striking Debenhams workers who lost their jobs are to picket three of its stores in Dublin, Cork and Limerick today.

They are unhappy about the offer of statutory redundancy and are calling on the retailer to give them better terms.

The demonstration in Dublin will kick off on Henry Street at 3pm and they will try and block attempts to move stock out of the outlet.

Henry Street Debenhams Shop Steward, Jane Crowe says their colleagues will do the same in two other locations today.

"Down in Limerick they are on O'Connell St where the Debenhams is there and they will have a picket there and they will have supporters there too," she said.

In Cork's Patrick St "they are in the process of taking the stock out there too," Ms Crowe added.