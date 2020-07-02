Taking orders: Brothers’ app makes pub orders hands-free

“The idea came to me that a universal app could eliminate the need to queue by allowing orders to be placed without having to leave the table, and DrinkApp was born.”

Since lockdown, the brothers have expanded and repurposed the app to allow consumers to order a delivery from a nearby off-licence.

James Freeman, DrinkApp’s head of operations, said: “While Covid-19 presented an opportunity to develop this side to the app, it isn’t limited to life in lockdown. We’ve been seeing a shift in consumer shopping behaviours for years now and web/app based localised ordering is really becoming the norm — and not just for groceries, taxis and takeaways.

"We are currently in talks with some of the biggest names in hospitality across Ireland with a view to getting this up and running as soon as possible in line with the reopening of the industry at the end of the month.”