ODCE disqualifies 8 company directors in Ireland after examination of liquidators' reports

83 company directors were restricted and 8 were disqualified following an examination of reports submitted by liquidators of insolvent companies last year.
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 15:39 PM
Digital Desk staff
72 incidents were reported where companies failed to comply with accounting practises.
The Office of the Director for Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) says 31 people were found to be acting as company directors in 2019 despite being either disqualified or restricted from doing so.

Its annual report shows there were 72 instances where companies failed to comply with accounting standards.

This is more than twice the number reported the previous year.

The ODCE also found directors’ loan infringements in 23 cases in 2019 totaling an approximate value of €27.2m compared to 18 cases valued at €6.1m in 2018.

The ODCE received 254 complaints from members of the public with most relating to allegations of reckless trading and the conduct of directors.

