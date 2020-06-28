Diageo to stop all paid advertising on social media

The parent company of Guinness, Diageo, says it is stopping all paid advertising on social media.
Diageo to stop all paid advertising on social media
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 10:08 AM
Digital Desk staff
Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The parent company of Guinness, Diageo, says it is stopping all paid advertising on social media.

It is part of a wider boycott of Facebook and Instagram organised by civil rights groups in the United States.

The "Stop Hate For Profit" campaign says the social media sites have been failing to tackle racist and anti-semitic content.

The international spirits and beer company is joining other major multinationals, including Coca-Cola and Unilever.

In a statement, the company said:

“Diageo strives to promote inclusion and diversity, including through our marketing campaigns.

“From 1 July we will pause all paid advertising globally on major social media platforms.

“We will continue to discuss with media partners how they will deal with unacceptable content.”

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Ryanair to cut 1,000 flights between Ireland and UK
WRC%20SIGN%206885_90507696 160% surge in work-related disputes due to coronavirus
Coronavirus - Sat May 9, 2020 Heathrow suffers 95% drop in passengers in June
social mediaplace: united statesevent: stop hate for profitorganisation: diageoorganisation: guinnessorganisation: facebookorganisation: instagramorganisation: coca-colaorganisation: unilever

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices