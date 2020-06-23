Dublin-based CityJet pilots told they are facing redundancy

57 Dublin-based CityJet pilots have been told they are facing redundancy.
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 20:27 PM
Digital Desk staff
Dublin-based pilots protesting at CityJet offices in Swords today. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Dublin-based pilots protesting at CityJet offices in Swords today. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

They staged a protest at the airline's headquarters in Swords, Dublin this afternoon.

The pilots are accusing CityJet of "offshoring" their jobs, but the airline says that is "grossly misleading".

A statement says that around 20 pilots of the CRJ type aircraft have been offered full-time posts in Copenhagen.

The company is in examinership after contracts with Aer Lingus, Air France and Brussels Airlines were cancelled.

Forsa Trade Union Official Ian McDonnell says the redundancies here come despite pilots offering to take a temporary 50% wage cut.

“We have been engaging with them on methodologies and proposals to negate or remove some of those redundancies,” said Mr McDonnell.

“We had got to a point where CityJet had said up to 23 of our pilots employed there were no longer under the threat of redundancy and that they could continue with the company.

“However, they reneged upon those commitments a little over a week ago and said that all pilots are now back under the threat of redundancy.”

