Carer makes €1m tax payment as Revenue reveal details of €6m in settlements

It includes 35 cases where interest and penalties reached €6,024,932.
Carer makes €1m tax payment as Revenue reveal details of €6m in settlements
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 16:10 PM
Alan Healy

A carer in Dublin has made a settlement with the Revenue of more than €1 million.

The Revenue has published details of 35 cases where it reached settlements for unpaid tax, interest and penalties amounting to €6,024,932.

16 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000 of which two exceeded €500,000 and one of which exceeded €1m.

Michelle Forde, a carer with an address listed in Raheny, Dublin made the single largest settlement of €1.088m made up of €375k in tax, €431k in interest and €281k in penalties. The full amount remained unpaid as of March 31.

The second-largest settlement was for €635,880 by a Limerick company TLC Homecare and Healthcare Ltd which is now in liquidation.

In 12 of the cases, the settlement was not fully paid as of March 31 totalling €3,181,997. Revenue said it vigorously pursues collection and enforcement of unpaid settlements but in some cases, collection/recovery of the full unpaid amount will not be possible such as when a company enters liquidation.

Revenue also published details of more than 240 court determinations that were made for a variety of tax offences.

These cases include 66 of failing to lodge or delivering incorrect tax returns; 43 cases of misuse of marked mineral oil; and 28 cases of excise and licencing offences that include smuggling of tobacco and failure to hold a liquor licence.

Revenue said the published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue audits and investigations. In the three-month period to 31 March 2020, a total of 675 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 20,762 Risk Management Interventions were settled resulting in a yield of €107 million in tax, interest, and penalties.

More in this section

JCRadiationOncologyCUH07 1.6m people in Ireland engaged in construction and finance sectors 
Ed Sheeran Performs In Perth Streaming drives 81% profits jump at Warner Music Ireland
wine-1952051_1280(1) Rosé on the rise but white wine still most popular - report 
taxationplace: dublinplace: raheny, dublinperson: michelle fordeorganisation: revenueorganisation: tlc homecare and healthcare ltd

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices