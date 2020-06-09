Government accused of having blind spot towards small and medium businesses

TDs will discuss the re-opening of the economy with doctors, business leaders and the Department of Business.
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 07:56 AM
Digital Desk staff

The government has been accused of having a blind spot towards small and medium businesses ahead of a Dáil committee meeting today.

It is just two days into phase two of the easing of lockdown restrictions, but the more optimistic tone and a greater relaxing of measures has industry looking forward.

Business group Ibec will call for the immediate removal of quarantine restrictions, for the 2-metre social distancing rule to be reduced to one metre and for an extensive track and trace programme.

CEO Danny McCoy will call for certainty as to when restrictions will be lifted, to avoid what he calls economic and social destruction.

The Small and Medium enterprise group ISME will also criticise the government in its opening statement to the committee.

CEO Neil McDonnell is expected to tell the committee small and medium businesses are operating in a government blind spot and the impression he gets from working with government agencies is big business good, small business bad.

The calls will likely add further pressure on the government to expedite the re-opening of the economy.

Yesterday, Business Minister Heather Humphreys said the government is looking at whether the two-metre social distancing rule can be eased for the hospitality sector in areas like pubs, hotels and restaurants that are due to open at the end of the month.

person: danny mccoyperson: ceoperson: neil mcdonnellperson: business ministerperson: heather humphreysorganisation: tdsorganisation: dáilorganisation: ibecorganisation: isme

