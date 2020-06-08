Retail Excellence Ireland: Mixed day for business on first day of phase 2

Thousands of stores welcomed consumers back for the first time in several weeks this morning, while travel restrictions were also eased.
Numerous businesses opened their doors to the public today for the first time since the lockdown was in place.
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 23:40 PM
Digital Desk staff

It was a mixed day for trading for businesses which reopened today under the second phase of lifting Covid-19 restrictions, according to Retail Excellence Ireland.

Jean McCabe, deputy chair of Retail Excellence Ireland, is hoping to see business pick back up as the public gets used to the new normal.

She said: "Some stores have seen quite a healthy trade and others are seeing quite a normal Monday trade which is quite good considering the situation we see ourselves in.

"I think over the week will tell a lot more as people get more used to coming back out and plus you have to be mindful that a lot of people are also back to work today so there is that other factor.

"But over the week we would be hopeful that people will come out in force, they'll think local, they'll shop local, they'll support their small SME."

