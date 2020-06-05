Hairdressers want further trimming of shortened reopening roadmap

Hairdressers remain hopeful of being given approval to reopen their salons early despite the Government’s overall roadmap for the resumption of commercial activity being brought forward by nearly a month.

Phase five, on August 10, has been scrapped and brought forward to the fourth phase. This means that hairdressers and remaining pubs can open then, on July 20.

Publicans, hoteliers and restaurateurs have welcomed the move – pubs, in particular, through the Vintners Federation of Ireland, calling it “a major relief”; while the Irish Hotels Federation called it “a welcome boost”.

However, the Irish Hairdressers’ Federation – which is trying to safeguard 25,000 jobs – will intensify its lobbying of government, early next week, with an eye on earlier reopening approval than July 20.

Regarding pubs, VFI boss Padraig Cribben called the earlier reopening date “a welcome shot in the arm”.

“Moving the reopening of pubs to July means publicans can avail of an extra three weeks trading, something that is particularly relevant as it extends the summer season,” he said.

Employers body Ibec welcomed the acceleration of the Covid roadmap, as well as the extension of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

“As Ibec has previously stated, the length of the lockdown in Ireland will help determine the scale of the fall in economic activity,” said Ibec boss Danny McCoy.

“The extension of the TWSS scheme until August will provide confidence to employers and employees, helping vulnerable firms to stay afloat and keeping their employees engaged whilst protecting the incomes of individuals," he said.