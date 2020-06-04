Network 48 relaunches in Ireland with a fresh look and new plans

Network 48 was first launched back in 2012, but have now relaunched with a fresh look and new membership plans starting from just €9.99 a month.

48 claim it’s Ireland’s first truly digital-only youth mobile network, giving customers more choice and flexibility. Although 48 is aimed at Gen Z, anyone can join the SIM-only plan. This means you need a SIM-free phone (not locked to a network) and if not, you may have to get your network to unlock your phone, assuming you’re out of contract.

48 have come up with some novel ways of using your data. In what is a first for any mobile network in Ireland, 48 customers can CARRY, SAVE, SHARE, SWAP AND DONATE their data each month;

CARRY IT

Roll any excess data over to next month before you lose it. This doesn’t happen automatically, you have to do it manually, but you can see how much data you’ve used via the My48 app and then move leftover data in the next month.

SAVE IT

You can save 5GB for those times when you really need it in an emergency.

SHARE IT

BFFs share everything. If yours is on 48 and needs some data, share some of yours through the My48 App.

SWOP IT

Turn minutes into gigabytes. Exchange minutes not used for extra data.

BORROW IT

Once a month, 48 will spot you 1GB until the following month.

DONATE IT

Turn data into donations. Donate up to 1GB of data to 48’s chosen charity, FoodCloud (the equivalent of 50 cent).

48s own research says that Gen Z customers are mostly WiFi users and on average, use 8GB of data a month. The €9.99 a month plan is ideal for most users with 300 minutes, unlimited texts and 20GB data. For an extra €5 you can upgrade to the second membership plan for €14.99 per month with 300 minutes, unlimited texts and 40GB of data.

Both plans offer 4G connectivity as standard and a monthly EU data roaming allowance is included. What’s more, there is no limit on the number of customers who can avail of these new membership plans – they are available to anyone looking to change up their mobile experience!

The new membership plans have been live since April 2020 with existing customers making the most of the flexi-data deals.

Speaking about the new membership plans, Eilis Fitzgerald, Marketing Manager, 48 said; “We’re incredibly excited to unveil our two new membership plans today. Since 2012, 48 is Ireland’s first digital-only youth mobile network and more recently we recognised the need to freshen up our membership plans to better suit our customer’s needs.

We listened to our target market and have created a mobile experience that is truly different, offering the flexibility that our customers crave. Finally, Ireland has a mobile network serving the youth market, offering a revolutionary data experience, greater flexibility at an affordable price point.”

For new customers looking to change up their mobile network, it’s simple to join; customers can visit 48.ie or download the My48 app, fill in their details to receive their new SIM through An Post to any address in Ireland. There’s no need for existing customers to change their SIM, they can simply log on to 48.ie and sign up for one of the new monthly memberships. New customers also have the option to trial the service first by ordering a SIM preloaded with 1GB of data before choosing to activate their account.

Ireland’s first digital-only network, 48 customers have the benefit of managing their account exclusively online or by speaking with a member of 48’s dedicated webchat team who are available seven days a week. 48 customers will also benefit from 98% 4G population coverage as standard via the Three network.

48 New Membership Plans

€9.99 monthly membership 20GB data

300 minutes

Unlimited texts

7GB EU/UK Roaming

4G connectivity