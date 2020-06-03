Airline shares soar but turbulent profitability ahead, industry body warns

Airline shares – including those of Ryanair and IAG, which owns Aer Lingus – have soared on suggestions of growing consumer appetite for a return to flying, but an industry body has warned that a return to profitability may prove a long haul for many airlines.
Airline shares soar but turbulent profitability ahead, industry body warns
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 19:45 PM
Geoff Percival

Airline shares – including those of Ryanair and IAG, which owns Aer Lingus – have soared on suggestions of growing consumer appetite for a return to flying, but an industry body has warned that a return to profitability may prove a long haul for many airlines.

Google searches for air travel have overtaken Covid-19 searches since the middle of last month, according to airline representative group the International Air Transport Association (IATA), although they remain 60% below where they were in January.

While Ryanair said it carried just 70,000 passengers in May – down 99.5% on the 13.5 million it carried in the same month last year – and expects “minimal” traffic this month, it plans a more concerted recovery in July and August. Its shares jumped around 6% as that period gets closer.

Other airline stocks similarly soared – Aer Lingus owner IAG up by over 11%; EasyJet ahead 8% and Lufthansa up 8%.

IATA warned, however, that lower air fares aimed at resuscitating passenger numbers pose a threat to airline profitability, with the crisis potentially costing the aviation industry around $314bn (€280bn) in lost revenues this year.

IATA chief economist Brian Pearce said a return to profitability may be some way off for many airlines, with some seeing “quite a difficult time” ahead.

Meanwhile Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will stick with fleet expansion plans, and is confident of longer-term growth, but said expansion plans will be held back by Covid restrictions.

Elsewhere, Davy analyst Stephen Furlong said Lufthansa – which, this week, reported a first-quarter loss of €1.2bn - is likely to be challenged for some time, despite a pending €9bn bailout from the German government.

With many aircraft parked over the next two years, he said “significant restructuring and cost-cutting” will be required.

More in this section

Brexit Breakfast Briefing pic1.jpg 'One in three' of all firms worry about running out of cash in Covid-19 storm          
DENIS SCANNELL Ryanair to cut 1,000 flights between Ireland and UK
WRC%20SIGN%206885_90507696 160% surge in work-related disputes due to coronavirus
stocksperson: brian pearceperson: davyperson: stephen furlongorganisation: airlineorganisation: ryanairorganisation: iagorganisation: aer lingusorganisation: googleorganisation: international air transport associationorganisation: iataorganisation: easyjetorganisation: lufthansaorganisation: wizz airorganisation: german government

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices