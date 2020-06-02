Car sales during May were 72% lower than 2019

New car registrations in May have improved slightly when compared to April.
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 17:26 PM
Alan Healy

Car sales in Ireland remain far below last year's figures despite a slight month-on-month increase.

Figures for May show new car registrations declined 72.3% (1,751) when compared to May 2019 (6,320).

Retailer’s showrooms remained closed until May 18, as a result of Covid-19 impacting heavily on sales.

Car registrations year to date are down 34.6% (51,904) on the same period last year (79,350), the figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show.

However, the figures for May have improved compared to April when Ireland was under complete lockdown. In April, just 344 new cars were registered, a fall of more than 96% compared to 2019.

Used car imports for May (857) decreased 90.8% on May 2019 (9,347) while year to date imports are down 58.9% (18,525) on 2019 (45,066).

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General they were grateful to be open for business again.

"The key July registration period is fast approaching, and the motor industry has commenced promotional activity with a variety of attractive new car offers already announced in order to optimise sales. In addition, strong Government support in the coming weeks, months and year will be vital in helping the Industry support the nearly 50,000 people in employment.”

Fergus Finlay

