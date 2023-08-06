John Whelan: Why Irish firms face greater challenges doing business in Nigeria

He said the complication was earnings paid to its account in the Nigerian currency naira. When it needs to repatriate the money to Ireland, clearance from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has to be sought who then advises when euros or dollars will be available. In many cases, the wait can be extensive, forcing Aeolus to buy euros or dollars from the parallel (aboki) market, a common practice for many foreign-owned companies.
Guinness has been an African favourite since the 1960s when Diageo stopped exporting stout from Dublin and established a brewery in Lagos. The brewer has weathered the exchange rate volatility over the decades. Guinness Nigeria is now regarded as an iconic African company and has transformed from the early days to a full operation, brewing, packaging, marketing, and selling Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Malta Guinness, Harp Lager, Guinness Africa Special, and other brands.