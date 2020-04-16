WHO wants 'draconian lockdowns' to end as soon as possible

The World Health Organisation says it wants countries to end "draconian lockdowns" as soon as possible.

Tough restrictions remain in place in many states, to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

There are now nearly 2.1 million cases of Covid-19 across the world, and more than 135,000 deaths.

Dr Mike Ryan, from the WHO, said restrictions are containing the virus but they cannot go on for much longer.

Dr Ryan said: "We must work really hard now to accelerate the investments we need in public health infrastructure and in community engagement and education and having a hospital system capable of dealing with this crisis.

"If we do that, we will be able to make our way out of these more draconian lockdowns and this is something that the World Health Organisation wants so badly with the rest of the world."

It comes as countries consider how to restart their virus-halted economies, early experiences in China and parts of Europe show it will be no easy task.

Workers back on the job are wary of spending much or going out; shoppers are staying away from the few reopened shops; masks and social distancing measures are not fading; and many fear coronavirus could return if lockdowns meant to stop its spread are eased too much, too quickly.

Still, leaders are anxious to reopen factories, schools and shops and to repair the economic damage from the pandemic that has claimed more than 137,000 lives of more than 2 million people infected.

Some Chinese cities tried reassuring consumers by showing officials eating in restaurants. In the US, people have started receiving relief cheques to help them pay their bills.

Rome’s streets were largely deserted despite some shops reopening.

In the US, with many factories shut down, American industrial output shrivelled in March, registering its biggest decline since the nation demobilised in 1946 at the end of the Second World War. Retail sales fell by an unprecedented 8.7%, with April expected to be far worse.