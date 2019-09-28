Watch: Armed police arrest four teenagers after 10-mile high-speed car chase in London

Four teenagers have been arrested following a high-speed chase in London which finished with them being dragged from their car at gun point.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle at around 9.25am today because it was wanted in connection with a knife-point robbery the previous day.

Instead of pulling over, the quartet led the police on a 10-mile chase from Enfield in north London to Loughton in east London.

A police helicopter was even scrambled to support officers on the ground.

Footage circulated on social media showed the Audi convertible ploughing through stationary traffic, forcing cars aside in a bid to escape.

Dramatic scenes from the ending of a police chase near #London show police in action as they stop and arrest 4 suspects who had just committed a robbery at knifepoint. pic.twitter.com/90yiMNbS9H — The Up2Dater (@UptoDateNewz) September 28, 2019

An armed officer used the butt of his rifle to smash the window before his colleague helped him drag the suspects from the car.

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking and driving away of a vehicle.

The first, named only as “A” was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, while “B” was further arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Two 14-year-old girls were arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and allowing themselves to be carried in a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

All four are currently in police custody.