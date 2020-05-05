News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Two American 'mercenaries' alleged to be among eight detained after Venezuela beach raid

Two American 'mercenaries' alleged to be among eight detained after Venezuela beach raid
By Press Association
Tuesday, May 05, 2020 - 02:15 PM

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk

Venezuelan security forces have arrested eight people – including two alleged US citizens, following a beach invasion allegedly aimed at capturing socialist president Nicolas Maduro.

Authorities in the country mobilised more than 25,000 troops to hunt for other rebels operating in the country.

Socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello posted on his Twitter account a video of a Venezuelan identified as Josnars Adolfo Baduel, who was also detained, saying two US citizens were among those being held.

Mr Baduel is shown responding to a security official who asks him about the Americans captured.

Venezuelan state television broadcast the video but did not identify the Americans.

Footage has also emerged of one unidentified suspect being taken from a helicopter by security forces.

READ MORE

How will the army of 18,000 contact tracers help contain Covid-19?

Following an Associated Press investigation Florida-based ex-Green Beret Jordan Goudreau claimed responsibility for Sunday’s operation - which Venezuelan authorities said left eight people dead - and said he was working with the two men in a mission launched early Sunday to “liberate” Venezuela.

He identified two former US veterans and said they served with him in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Mr Goudreau said the men were part of an alleged mission called Operation Gideon launched before dawn on Sunday that entailed landing boats on the beach.

He has said he signed a contract with the US-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to overthrow Mr Maduro, which Mr Guaido has denied.

Mr Goudreau added Mr Guaido never fulfilled the contract, but the former Green Beret pushed ahead with an underfunded operation with just 60 fighters, including the two US veterans.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said forces have arrested 114 people suspected in the attempted attack and they are on the hunt of 92 others.

Officials in Venezuela’s government accuse Colombia and the United States of organising and carrying out the attack aiming to overthrow Mr Maduro, but both US and Colombian officials have denied the Venezuelan allegations.

The Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaido, has denied anything to do with the former US special forces fighter.

Mr Guaido said he has “no relationship nor responsibility for any actions” taken by Jordan Goudreau.

File image of Juan Guaido
File image of Juan Guaido

READ MORE

China launches trial version of latest spacecraft

More on this topic

US charges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with drug crimesUS charges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with drug crimes

Venezuela halts talks with opposition in protest of US sanctionsVenezuela halts talks with opposition in protest of US sanctions

US sanctions on Venezuela dubbed ‘attack on private property and threat to world order’US sanctions on Venezuela dubbed ‘attack on private property and threat to world order’

Mile-long queues for petrol in oil-rich VenezuelaMile-long queues for petrol in oil-rich Venezuela


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

VenezuelaTOPIC: Venezuela

More in this Section

French doctors say first virus case might have been in DecemberFrench doctors say first virus case might have been in December

Hancock dismisses claims of ‘state surveillance’ through UK's Covid-19 appHancock dismisses claims of ‘state surveillance’ through UK's Covid-19 app

Plastic found in almost four in 10 seabird nests on uninhabited islandPlastic found in almost four in 10 seabird nests on uninhabited island

Care home deaths in England and Wales increase by more than 2,500 in one week – ONSCare home deaths in England and Wales increase by more than 2,500 in one week – ONS


Lifestyle

It counts as a home ecomonics class too, right?10 homeschool lunch ideas

Here are our top TV picks for today.Tuesday's TV Highlights: Normal People double-bill as the story continues

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »