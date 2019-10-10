News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Turkish military operation results in displacement and hospital closure in Syria

Turkish military operation results in displacement and hospital closure in Syria
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 10:49 PM

Turkey is continuing its assault against Kurdish forces in northern Syria for a second day, pounding the region with air strikes and an artillery bombardment that raised columns of black smoke in a border town and sent panicked civilians scrambling to get out.

International medical humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) say it is concerned for the fate of the civilian population in northeast Syria.

“This escalation can only exacerbate the trauma that the people of Syria have already endured through years of war and of living in precarious conditions,” said Robert Onus, MSF emergency manager for Syria.

“With healthcare services already struggling to meet the needs of the population, displacement and injuries caused by fighting are likely to put additional pressure on the existing limited resources in hospitals.”

Tal Abyad hospital, which is supported by MSF, has completely closed as most of the medical staff left with the families.

The teams have relocated to address needs in other parts of the region.

"Our staff in Tal Abyad witnessed the town, that was once filled with life, become deserted,” said Onus.

“After eight years of war, the Syrian people have once again been forced to leave their homes and belongings behind in order to seek safety.”

MSF is concerned that the many thousands of women and children living in camps such as Al Hol and Ain Issa are also now particularly vulnerable, as humanitarian organisations have been forced to suspend or limit their operations.

This could leave thousands of people without access to critical relief, and with no resolution in sight.

MSF is calling all warring parties in northeast Syria to ensure the protection of civilians, including health workers and their patients.

- Additional reporting by Press Association

READ MORE

Suspect in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death pleads not guilty

More on this topic

Turkey presses on into Syria as terrified residents fleeTurkey presses on into Syria as terrified residents flee

Turkish air strike ‘hits civilian convoy in Syria’Turkish air strike ‘hits civilian convoy in Syria’

Turkey reports 100 ‘terrorists’ killed in Syria offensiveTurkey reports 100 ‘terrorists’ killed in Syria offensive

‘Worst of the worst’ British IS terror suspects moved to US custody‘Worst of the worst’ British IS terror suspects moved to US custody

TOPIC: Syria

More in this Section

Suspect in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death pleads not guiltySuspect in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death pleads not guilty

Empire State Building shows off new observatoryEmpire State Building shows off new observatory

Turkey presses on into Syria as terrified residents fleeTurkey presses on into Syria as terrified residents flee

Paralympic cyclist climbs onto top of plane as over 1,000 arrested in Extinction Rebellion's London protestsParalympic cyclist climbs onto top of plane as over 1,000 arrested in Extinction Rebellion's London protests


Lifestyle

Bestselling novelist Louise Doughty shares the books that have inspired her and what’s on her list to read.Writer Louise Doughty on the books that have shaped her life

Many of us would like to write about a family member but have no idea how to go about it, which is why Gareth St John Thomas’ book will be such a helpful aid, says Ailin QuinlanKeep it in the family: How best to interview a relative

Question: I think I have met a man who could be ‘the one’. The only problem is that he has a really hairy back, and for me that is something of a deal breaker. Can I suggest that he has it waxed? Or is that offensive?Sex file: His hairy back is a turnoff

Jim McManus, who has just competed in the World Tango Championships at the age of 99, tells Rowena Walsh why we should all put on our dancing shoes.Meet the 99-year-old Irish dancer who just competed in the World Tango Championships

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »