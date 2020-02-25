News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tenerife hotel quarantined after Italian doctor tests positive for coronavirus

File image
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 10:16 AM

A tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19.

The press office for the town of Adeje confirmed that the restrictions are in place at the H10 Adeje Palace hotel.

Spanish media said some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.

The Canary Islands, an archipelago located some 62 miles west of the African coast, is a popular holiday destination that attracts many Irish and British tourists all year around.

Spain’s Europa Press reported that the visiting tourist had arrived from one of the areas in northern Italy where a cluster of the coronavirus has infected hundreds of people. The patient voluntarily went to a clinic in Tenerife on Monday when he began feeling unwell.

It is Spain’s third case of Covid-19 and the second in the Canary Islands. A German tourist was quarantined earlier this month on the island of La Gomera and a British citizen in the Mediterranean’s Balearic Islands.

Both were released after recovering and showing no further symptoms of the illness.

The move comes as China and South Korea have reported more cases of the coronavirus as clusters of the disease grow in Europe and the Middle East amid rising global concern.

Markets have been in decline around the world over virus fears, with Wall Street on Monday mirroring stock exchanges worldwide with a 1,000-plus point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The White House has called for an urgent injection of €2.5bn in government funds to help combat the disease, while Washington is set to call off planned annual military exercises with South Korea.

In Beijing, China’s government postponed its most important political meetings of the year.

The National People’s Congress – due to run for two weeks in early March – and the meeting of its chief advisory body usually bring thousands of delegates to Beijing.

The decision indicated the importance President Xi Jinping places on the battle against the epidemic that has posed one of his biggest political challenges since he took control of the ruling Communist Party in 2012.

