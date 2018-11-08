Home»Breaking News»world

Ruth Bader Ginsburg taken to hospital after fall at US Supreme Court

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 02:36 PM

The Supreme Court has said 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall in her office at the court and is in hospital.

The court has said the justice went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early today after experiencing discomfort overnight.

The court says the fall occurred yesterday evening.

Ms Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for treatment and observation after tests showed she fractured three ribs.

Ms Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012.

She has had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.

The Supreme Court is a powerful body which has the final word on issues like abortion and same-sex marriage.


KEYWORDS

US Supreme Court justice US

