Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove malignant growths, it is revealed

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung.

It is Ms Ginsburg's third bout with cancer since she joined the court in 1993.

The 85-year-old had the surgery in New York and will remain in hospital for a few days, the court said.

Doctors found "no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body", it added.

The court said no additional treatment is planned currently.

The growths were found during tests Ms Ginsburg had after she fractured ribs in a fall on November 7.