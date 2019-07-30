Russian Instagram influencer found dead in suitcase

A prominent Instagram 'influencer' from Russia has been found dead in a suitcase, according to reports.

Ekaterina Karaglanova, 24, was found with knife wounds in her Moscow apartment.

Ms Karaglanova graduated as a doctor and amassed over 86,000 followers on the social media platform where she documented her travels, according to the BBC.

Her final post was on the Greek island of Corfu on July 22 where she wrote about how she likes to "travel often, but in each country I spend no more than 3-5 days".

She was undergoing a residency at a medical school in Moscow where she specialised in dermatology.

Police are investigating where they believe jealousy may have been a motivation.