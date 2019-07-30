News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Russian Instagram influencer found dead in suitcase

Russian Instagram influencer found dead in suitcase
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 02:55 PM

A prominent Instagram 'influencer' from Russia has been found dead in a suitcase, according to reports.

Ekaterina Karaglanova, 24, was found with knife wounds in her Moscow apartment.

Ms Karaglanova graduated as a doctor and amassed over 86,000 followers on the social media platform where she documented her travels, according to the BBC.

Her final post was on the Greek island of Corfu on July 22 where she wrote about how she likes to "travel often, but in each country I spend no more than 3-5 days".

She was undergoing a residency at a medical school in Moscow where she specialised in dermatology.

Police are investigating where they believe jealousy may have been a motivation.

READ MORE

Adjournment in Cyprus case of British woman accused of making ‘false’ rape claim

More on this topic

Snapchat reveals improved user numbers and revenue riseSnapchat reveals improved user numbers and revenue rise

Vive l'amour: New dating app gives control back to female usersVive l'amour: New dating app gives control back to female users

Public’s drive to spread fake news ‘eroding’ humanityPublic’s drive to spread fake news ‘eroding’ humanity

Mother of Nicole Fox welcomes Instagram anti-bullying featuresMother of Nicole Fox welcomes Instagram anti-bullying features

TOPIC: Social Media

More in this Section

Johnson insists Brexit agreement is possible despite increased no-deal planningJohnson insists Brexit agreement is possible despite increased no-deal planning

Ethiopia aiming for tree-planting world record in move against deforestationEthiopia aiming for tree-planting world record in move against deforestation

Iran issues footage of warning to warship crew: ‘Don’t put your life in danger’Iran issues footage of warning to warship crew: ‘Don’t put your life in danger’

White House hopeful Kamala Harris unveils Medicare For All health planWhite House hopeful Kamala Harris unveils Medicare For All health plan


Lifestyle

Seasonal or year-round activities at your home could boost your bank balance and even help pay off the mortgage, says Kya deLongchamps.Seasonal or year-round activities at your home can boost your bank balance

The garden is absolutely bursting with beautiful fresh produce at present, summer vegetables, berries, currants, edible flowers... scarcely enough meal slots to get around to using it all.Darina Allen: Each tomato variety has an intriguing story

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

These wood-munching critters are surprisingly common, but it’s always best to tackle them early. Lisa Salmon finds out how.It’s woodworm season: How to spot and treat wood-boring beetles before they cause serious damage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »