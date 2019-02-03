Pregnant woman shot in the face by her four-year-old son in US

A pregnant woman was shot in the face by her four-year-old son after the youngster found a loaded, unsecured gun under a mattress, US authorities have said.

Picture:King County Sheriff's Office.

The 27-year-old mother, from Washington state, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident on Saturday, the King County Sheriff's Office said.

She was eight months pregnant and was taken to Harborview Medical Centre, the office confirmed.

Officers said the boy's father had put the gun under a mattress because he was afraid of recent crime in the neighbourhood.

The King County Sherriff's office also said the shooting was unintentional.

Deputies are on-scene of shooting. 12000 BLK 71 AVE S in Skyway area. A 4 year used an unsecured gun and unintentionally shot his Mom. She is being transported to Harborview with life-threatening injuries.— KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) February 3, 2019

Under a new state law, gun owners could face criminal charges for not safely storing a gun.

It is unclear who the weapon is registered to.

-Press Association