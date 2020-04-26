News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Londoners on walking jaunt in Wales stopped by police

Londoners on walking jaunt in Wales stopped by police
By Press Association
Sunday, April 26, 2020 - 06:24 PM

Ten people from London who travelled 245 miles to go walking in North Wales were sent home and reported by police for breaking lockdown rules.

The group, travelling in two separate vehicles, had travelled the five-hour journey from the English capital earlier today.

But they were stopped by police near their destination on the A5 in Bethesda.

They told officers they were intending to go walking in Snowdonia, the mountainous National Park in North Wales.

Instead, officers from North Wales Police, who tweeted brief details of the incident, reported them for breaching lockdown laws.

They were then ordered to go home immediately, police escorting their cars to the A-road back to the south to begin the 10-hour round-trip home.

In a second incident dealt with by police, staff from a hotel challenged a man from Cumbria, in the north-west of England, seen returning to his car after he had walked up Mount Snowdon.

READ MORE

Harry Dunn’s parents plead with British armed forces chief to set up US base meeting

He was abusive when challenged, claiming the regulations did not apply to him.

A joint Cheshire and North Wales armed police unit traced his car and stopped him on the A55 where he was reported for also breaching the lockdown regulations.

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Chelsea carnival will be virtualIrish Examiner View: Chelsea carnival will be virtual

UK vaccine trial participant ‘fine’ after reports of deathUK vaccine trial participant ‘fine’ after reports of death

Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'

Concern EU will raid farm budget to fund massive European economy reboot after Covid-19Concern EU will raid farm budget to fund massive European economy reboot after Covid-19


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Mount SnowdonNorth Wales PoliceSnowdoniacoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up