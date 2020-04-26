Londoners on walking jaunt in Wales stopped by police

Ten people from London who travelled 245 miles to go walking in North Wales were sent home and reported by police for breaking lockdown rules.

The group, travelling in two separate vehicles, had travelled the five-hour journey from the English capital earlier today.

But they were stopped by police near their destination on the A5 in Bethesda.

A group of 10 stopped in 2 vehicles on A5 #Bethesda earlier, having travelled from London with the intent of going for a walk in Snowdonia. Told to return home immediately and escorted back to the A55 by @NWPRPU. Reported for breaching #COVID19 legislation.#StayHome pic.twitter.com/32Byl6fzzX — North Wales Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@NWPolice) April 26, 2020

They told officers they were intending to go walking in Snowdonia, the mountainous National Park in North Wales.

Instead, officers from North Wales Police, who tweeted brief details of the incident, reported them for breaching lockdown laws.

They were then ordered to go home immediately, police escorting their cars to the A-road back to the south to begin the 10-hour round-trip home.

Staff from local hotel challenged a man seen returning to his car after he'd walked up #Snowdon earlier. Travelled from Cumbria. Abusive when challenged thinking regulations did not apply. @CheshNWalesAAP stopped him on A55. Reported for breaching #COVID19 legislation#StayHome pic.twitter.com/a3cv8vyJgm — North Wales Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@NWPolice) April 26, 2020

In a second incident dealt with by police, staff from a hotel challenged a man from Cumbria, in the north-west of England, seen returning to his car after he had walked up Mount Snowdon.

He was abusive when challenged, claiming the regulations did not apply to him.

A joint Cheshire and North Wales armed police unit traced his car and stopped him on the A55 where he was reported for also breaching the lockdown regulations.