Irish border backstop at centre of Brexit delay

Latest: Theresa May has confirmed that the vote on Brexit that was scheduled to take place tomorrow will not go ahead.

No date has been given for when the vote will take place.

Announcing the decision to delay the vote on the Brexit deal, Mrs May told the Commons that if it had gone ahead as planned, the Government would have been defeated by a significant margin.

"I have listened very carefully to what has been said in this chamber and out of it by Members from all sides," she said.

From listening to those views it is clear that while there is broad support for key aspects of the deal, on one issue, the Northern Ireland backstop, there remains widespread and deep concern.

"As a result, if we went ahead tomorrow it would be rejected by a significant margin."

Mrs May said she believed there was "a majority to be won" in the Commons on her deal, if she is able to "secure additional reassurance on the backstop".

The PM said the fundamental question for MPs to answer was: "Does this House want to deliver Brexit?"

If so, she said that they needed to ask themselves whether they were willing to make compromises.

Mrs May said it was an "inescapable fact" that the Northern Ireland/Ireland border would become the external EU border on March 30.

She told the Commons: "The challenge this poses must be met, not with rhetoric, but with real and workable solutions.

"Businesses operate across that border, people live their lives crossing and recrossing it every day.

"I have been there and spoken to some of those people, they do not want their every-day lives to change as a result of the decision we have taken. They do not want a return to a hard border.

If this House cares about preserving our Union it must listen to those people because our Union will only endure with their consent.

Mrs May said she would meet her EU counterparts in advance of the European Council this week.

She told MPs: "I am clear from what I have heard in this place and from my own conversations that these elements do not offer a sufficient number of colleagues the reassurance that they need.

I spoke to a number of EU leaders over the weekend and in advance of the European Council I will go to see my counterparts in other member states and the leadership of the Council and the Commission.

"I will discuss with them the clear concerns that this House has expressed."

She said the Government was also looking at "new ways of empowering the House of Commons" to ensure that any provision for a backstop has "democratic legitimacy and to enable the House to place its own obligations on the Government to ensure that the backstop cannot be in place indefinitely".

Referring to the Brexit deal, Mrs May said: "I believe in it as do many members of this House.

"And, I still believe there is a majority to be won in this House in support of it if I can secure additional reassurance on the question of the backstop.

"And that is what my focus will be in the days ahead."

BREAKING: Theresa May has pulled her Brexit vote because she knew it would lose. After two years of negotiations, she has completely failed. What an absolute shambles. pic.twitter.com/6f049Ex3vc — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) December 10, 2018

Theresa May to hold emergency talks with EU leaders after pulling vote

'Pathetic cowardice': Reaction to May's decision to pull Brexit vote

14.55pm: Politicians in both the UK and Ireland have been reacting to news that Theresa May is to pull the Brexit vote that had been scheduled for tomorrow.

The British Prime Minister is due to inform the House of Commons in an oral statement at 3.30pm.

UK government minister Nadhim Zahawi said the Prime Minister "has listened to colleagues and will head to Brussels to push back on the backstop."

Early morning view from Parliament. Big week for my Country. This is the greatest country in the world. Let’s come together and deliver Brexit. pic.twitter.com/6887L0tqB2— Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) December 10, 2018

But a spokeswoman for European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker poured cold water on hopes of a renegotiation.

In a press briefing in Brussels, Mina Andreeva said: "As President Juncker said, this deal is the best and only deal possible.

We will not renegotiate - our position has therefore not changed and as far as we are concerned the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on March 29 2019.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ruled out reopening negotiations around the backstop, which is designed to keep the Irish border open following Brexit.

Mr Varadkar said it was not possible to reopen any aspect of the Withdrawal Agreement without reopening all aspects of it.

"It took over a year and a half to negotiate, it has the support of 28 governments" - Irish PM Leo Varadkar says that #Brexit deal is "the only agreement on the table" Latest: https://t.co/x9VUoyYdn8 pic.twitter.com/thUR2FEPIS — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 10, 2018

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused Mrs May of "pathetic cowardice" and urged Labour to table a vote of no confidence in Mrs May, which she said the SNP would support.

In a message directed at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Ms Sturgeon said: "If Labour, as official opposition, lodges a motion of no confidence in this incompetent Government tomorrow, the SNP will support and we can then work together to give people the chance to stop Brexit in another vote.

"This shambles can't go on - so how about it?"

So @jeremycorbyn - if Labour, as official opposition, lodges motion of no confidence in this incompetent government tomorrow, @theSNP will support & we can then work together to give people the chance to stop Brexit in another vote. This shambles can’t go on - so how about it?— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 10, 2018

Mr Corbyn said the UK no longer had a "functioning Government" and called on the PM to switch to his party's plans for a "jobs-first deal".

"We have known for at least two weeks that Theresa May's worst-of-all-worlds deal was going to be rejected by Parliament because it is damaging for Britain," said Mr Corbyn.

Instead, she ploughed ahead when she should have gone back to Brussels to renegotiate or called an election so the public could elect a new government that could do so.

Labour MP David Lammy, a supporter of the Best for Britain campaign for a second referendum, said: "This is an unprecedented and historic humiliation for Theresa May. This is recognition of what has been clear for months: there is no majority for her miserable Brexit deal in Parliament.

"It is impossible to deliver on the 2016 referendum result because it was based on false promises and fantasy. No negotiations in Brussels will change this fact.

"Our politics is now well and truly stuck. The way to unblock it is to go back to the public with a people's vote, which will either offer a mandate for a specific form of Brexit, or to remain in the EU."

May to address MPs as historic Brexit vote is called off

The Government has decided Theresa May's Brexit deal is so disastrous that it has taken the desperate step of delaying its own vote at the eleventh hour. pic.twitter.com/3aO2QsM4W2— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 10, 2018

Source confirms May has called off Brexit vote

Three statements in the House of Commons today: 1) Prime Minister @theresa_may - Exiting the EU 2) @CommonsLeader - Business Statement 3) @SteveBarclay - EU Exit: #Article50 No urgent questions. pic.twitter.com/34oa6cbSlF — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) December 10, 2018

Theresa May to give statement this afternoon amid rumours vote to be delayed

12.20pm: Theresa May is to give an oral statement to the House of Commons on the European Union at 3.30pm today, the Speaker's office has confirmed.

There will be three Government oral statements in the @HouseofCommons today: 1 - Theresa May: Exiting the EU 2 - Andrea Leadsom: Business Statement 3 - Stephen Barclay: EU Exit - Article 50— Leader's Office (@CommonsLeader) December 10, 2018

Leadsom statement on Commons business expected to follow PM statement this afternoon, which implies they are indeed pulling the vote— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 10, 2018

PA

Downing Steet claim Brexit vote is going ahead as planned

Update 12pm: Downing Street said that Theresa May intended to go ahead with the vote on the Brexit deal on Tuesday as planned.

"The vote is going ahead as planned," a No 10 spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said Mrs May was updating Cabinet ministers on her weekend calls with EU leaders, including Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker, Leo Varadkar and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte in a conference call.

Asked if the Prime Minister was confident of winning, the spokeswoman said: "Yes."

The Prime Minister has always said that this is the right deal and the best deal available and MPs should support it.

But rumours continued to swirl at Westminster that Mrs May could decide at the 11th hour to avoid a potentially heavy defeat if Tory whips cannot limit the revolt over her Brexit deal and the controversial Irish backstop arrangement.

Two cabinet sources tell me vote being pulled - not, repeat not, yet officially confirmed— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 10, 2018

British environment secretary Michael Gove has been repeatedly insisting it will go ahead.

Mr Gove warned that while Mrs May could win extra concessions from Brussels, reopening talks risks making it worse.

Mr Gove told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that if there was more that can be secured to provide MPs with "reassurance that this is the right deal" then there was "no-one better placed" than Mrs May to get additional concessions.

"This case is all very well but it doesn't alter the referendum vote" says Environment Secretary @michaelgove on the news that the UK can unilaterally cancel Brexit, according to the European Court of Justice #r4Today https://t.co/gwnaJVD8H5 pic.twitter.com/dPvCw8Q7Hz— BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 10, 2018

But he said he was concerned that renegotiating the Withdrawal Agreement could lead to other EU countries changing it "in a way that may not necessarily be to our advantage", adding: "By reopening it, there is a risk that we may not necessarily get everything that we wish for."

As several senior members of the Cabinet were reported to be manoeuvring to replace Mrs May should the vote fail, Mr Gove said it was "extremely unlikely" that he would stand as a future Conservative Party leader.

The Prime Minister's political future appears uncertain if she loses - but her credibility would also suffer a serious blow if she attempts to postpone the Commons vote.

Michael Gove seemed pretty definitive this morning that MPs 'will be voting tomorrow night' on the Withdrawal Agreement ..but is he right? pic.twitter.com/duu6aonpSJ— Libby Wiener (@LibbyWienerITV) December 10, 2018

